Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Tuesday
23.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary January numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The manufacturing PMI in December came in at 52.4, above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
