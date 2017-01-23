Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Tuesday




23.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary January numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The manufacturing PMI in December came in at 52.4, above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
00:24 , dpa-AFX
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Profit Rises 7 [...]
23.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Tuesday
23.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Yahoo Q4 Profit Tops Street, But Verizon De [...]
23.01.17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Ära Ecclestone beendet - Forme [...]
23.01.17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Das Ende einer Ära: Ecclestone als [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...