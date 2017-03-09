Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Manufacturing Index Falls In Q1
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing conditions in Japan deteriorated in the first quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday as the BSI index fell to a score of 1.1.
That was down sharply from 7.5 in the previous three months, and well shy of expectations for 8.4.
The large all industry index also declined, sliding to 1.3 from 3.0 in the three months prior.
