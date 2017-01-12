Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan M2 Money Stock Gains 4.0% In December




13.01.17
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 958.7 trillion yen.


That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 4.1 percent and up from the downwardly revised 3.9 percent gain in November (originally 4.0 percent).


The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.4 percent to 1,282 trillion yen, unchanged but shy of forecasts for 3.5 percent.


The L money stock jumped 6.1 percent to 1,670 trillion yen following the 6.3 percent spike in the previous month.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, M2 was up 3.9 percent, M3 advanced 3.3 percent and L gained 3.6 percent.


For all of 2016, M2 was up 3.5 percent, M3 gained 2.9 percent and L advanced 2.3 percent.


Bitte warten...