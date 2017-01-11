Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Leading Index Strongest In 15 Months




11.01.17 06:43
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index strengthened to the highest level in 15 months in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.


The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.7 in November from 100.8 in October. This was the highest reading since August 2015, when score was 103.4 and slightly above the expected level of 102.6.


The coincident index improved to 115.1, the highest since March 2014, from 113.5 in October. The coincident indicator reflects the current economic activity. The score was slightly below the expected score of 115.


Meanwhile, the lagging index dropped to 112.9 from 113.2 a month ago. This was the lowest since May.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:55 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Seen Lower Ahead Of Trum [...]
07:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Indian Partner r [...]
07:43 , dpa-AFX
So Long DSCI, MRK Seeks New Use For Old [...]
07:36 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Dax bleibt [...]
07:19 , dpa-AFX
EBay And LinkedIn Founders Set Up AI Ethic [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...