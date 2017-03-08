Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Expected To 19-Month High

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Best Buy":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more-than-expected in January to the strongest level in more than one-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.





The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed further to 105.5 in January from 104.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 105.4.

Moreover, the latest score was the highest since June 2015, when the reading was 106.5.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, dropped to 114.9 in January from 115.6 in the previous month. It was forecast to fall to 114.3.

The lagging index that indicates the past activity rose from 115.1 in December to 115.7 in January

