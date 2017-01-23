Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Leading Index Revised Up Slightly In November




23.01.17 06:37
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index climbed more than initially estimated in November and remained at the highest level in fifteen months, latest figures from from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.


The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.8 in November from 100.8 in October. The November reading was revised up slightly from 102.7.


Moreover, the latest score was the highest since August 2015, when it marked 103.4.


The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 115.0 in November from 113.5 a month earlier. The score was slightly below the preliminary estimate of 115.1.


The lagging index also increased to 113.4 in November from 113.2 in the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:30 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In Janu [...]
08:19 , dpa-AFX
SABIC To Acquire Shell's 50% Share In Petro [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
08:15 , dpa-AFX
NBPE Announces Dividend Payment
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Fourth quarter update on Serabi's gold operatio [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...