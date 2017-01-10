Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Leading Index On Tap For Wednesday




10.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary November figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The leading index is expected to show a score of 102.6, up from 100.8, while the coincident is called at 115.0, up from 113.5.


Australia will release November figures for job vacancies; in October, vacancies were up 4.6 percent.


South Korea will see December figures for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 3.6 percent.


Malaysia will provide November numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in October, both were up an annual 4.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



