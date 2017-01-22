Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Leading Index On Tap For Monday




22.01.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The preliminary reading had the leading index at a score of 102.7, while the coincident was at 115.1.


Japan also will see November figures for its all industry activity index, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month following the 0.2 percent gain in October.


Singapore will provide December numbers for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and flat on year.


Hong Kong will release December figures for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 1.2 percent on year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Japan Leading Index On Tap For Monday
22.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Skittles Spill On Highway, Were Destined For [...]
22.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Trump Administration Suspends Mortgage Insur [...]
22.01.17 , dpa-AFX
39 Dead After Train Derails In India
22.01.17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wich [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...