Japan Leading Index Climbs To 18-Month High




07.02.17 06:50
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less-than-expected in December to the strongest level in one-and-a-half years, latest figures from from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.


The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.2 in December from 102.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to climb to 105.5.


Moreover, the latest score was the highest since June 2015, when the reading was 106.1.


The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 115.2 in December from 115.1 in the prior month. The expected score for the was also 115.1.


The lagging index that indicates the past activity climbed to 114.2 in December from 113.4 in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
