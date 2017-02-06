Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise For Third Month




06.02.17 05:15
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total Labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the third straight month in December, but at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Monday.


Gross earnings edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 0.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was also below the 0.4 percent rise expected by economists.


Contractual gross earnings grew at a stable rate of 0.3 percent annually in December, while special cash earnings dropped by 0.1 percent.


Real cash earnings fell 0.4 percent at the end of the year, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


