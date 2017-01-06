Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise As Expected In November




06.01.17 05:05
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the second straight month in November, in line with expectations, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.


Gross earnings climbed 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


Contractual gross earnings rose 0.3 percent annually in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, special cash earnings dipped 3.4 percent, faster than the 3.1 percent decrease in October.


At the same time, real cash earnings dropped 0.2 percent in November from a year ago, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Verdi warnt vor Privatisierungswell [...]
06:30 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Ziel von 400 000 Neubauwohnunge [...]
06:24 , dpa-AFX
Verdi warnt vor Privatisierungswelle im öffent [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 6. Januar 20 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 12. Januar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...