Japan Jobless Rate Falls To 3.0% In January

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.





That was in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent in December.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.43 percent, unchanged from the previous month but shy of forecasts for 1.44 percent.

The number of employed persons in January was 64.70 million, an increase of 460,000 or 0.7 percent on year.

The number of unemployed persons in January was 1.97 million, a decrease of 140,000 or 6.6 percent on year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM