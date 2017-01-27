Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Japan Inflation Rises 0.3% On Year In December




27.01.17 01:47
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.


That topped expectations for 0.2 percent but was down from 0.5 percent in November.


Core consumer prices, which exclude food, sank an annual 0.2 percent. That also beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction a month earlier.


Individually, prices were up 2.5 percent on year for food, along with education (1.5 percent), medical care (0.8 percent) and clothing (0.6 percent).


Prices were down 4.8 percent for fuel, along with furniture (-1.0 percent) and communications (-0.7 percent).


On a monthly basis, overall inflation sank 0.2 percent and core CPI was unchanged.


Individually, prices were down 1.2 percent on month for clothing, along with food (-0.9 percent) and medical care (-0.1 percent).


Prices were unchanged for housing, furniture, education and recreation, while fuel prices were up 0.8 percent.


Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, added 0.1 percent on year in January versus expectations for a flat reading - which would have been unchanged.


Core CPI in Tokyo was down 0.3 percent versus forecasts for -0.4 percent and up from -0.6 percent in December.


Individually, prices were up 1.9 percent on year for clothing, along with food (1.7 percent), recreation (1.0 percent) and education (0.8 percent).


Prices tumbled an annual 7.0 percent for fuel.


On a monthly basis, overall and core Tokyo inflation both were down 0.4 percent.


Individually, clothing prices skidded 4.8 percent on month, along with recreation (-2.0 percent) and communications (-0.3 percent).


Prices were up 0.4 percent for fuel, and flat for housing and education.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 26.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % +112,50%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...