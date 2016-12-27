Erweiterte Funktionen

Japan Inflation Jumps 0.5% In November




27.12.16 01:31
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday 0 accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October.


But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.


On a monthly basis, both overall and core CPI were flat.


Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, was flat on year in December after rising 0.5 percent in November.


Core CPI slid 0.6 percent on year in December after falling 0.4 percent in November.


On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.4 percent and core CPI shed 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



