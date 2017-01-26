Japan Inflation Data On Tap For Friday

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release December numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Overall nationwide CPI is expected to add 0.2 percent on year, slowing from 0.5 percent in November. Core CPI is called lower by an annual 0.3 percent after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, is expected to remain flat on year for January. Core CPI is expected to fall 0.4 percent after shedding 0.6 percent in December.

Australia will see Q4 numbers for producer prices, as well as import and export prices.

In Q3, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year, while export prices climbed 3.5 percent on quarter and import prices dipped 1.0 percent on quarter.

Singapore will provide December figures for producer prices; in November, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and down 2.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea, Taiwan and China are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM