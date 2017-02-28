Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Industrial Production Slips 0.8% In January




28.02.17 01:19
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down 0.8 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.


That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in December.


On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 3.2 percent - also shy of expectations for 4.4 percent but unchanged from the previous month.


Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up.


