Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Industrial Production Jumps 1.5% In November




28.12.16 01:26
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan added 1.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.


That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.


On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.6 percent - also shy of forecasts for 4.7 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.


Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up. Previously, the METI held that output was showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:16 , dpa-AFX
China Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound
02:01 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Output Spikes 1.5% In Novem [...]
01:36 , dpa-AFX
Japan Retail Sales Add 0.2% In November
01:26 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Production Jumps 1.5% In Nov [...]
27.12.16 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Production On Tap For Wedne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...