Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release January numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Industrial production is expected to add 0.4 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year in December.

Retail sales are tipped to gain 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after slipping 1.7 percent on month and adding 0.6 percent on year in the previous month. Large retailer sales are called lower by 1.0 percent on year after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

Japan also will see January results for housing starts and construction orders, plus February figures for small business confidence.

Housing starts are expected to rise 3.3 percent on year after gaining 3.9 percent in December. The small business confidence index is tipped to show a score of 48.5, up from 48.3 in January.

Australia will provide Q4 figures for current account and January data for new home sales and private sector credit.

The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$4.0 billion after posting a shortfall of A$11.4 billion in the third quarter. New exports of GDP are tipped to add 0.2 percent after losing 0.2 percent in the previous three months.

Home sales were up 0.2 percent on month in December, while private sector credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year a month earlier.

New Zealand will see February results for the ANZ surveys for business confidence and activity outlook; in January, their scores were 21.7 and 39.6, respectively.

Thailand will release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, plus Q4 data on current account.

In December, imports were worth $16.02 billion and exports were at $18.07 billion for a trade surplus of $2.05 billion. The current account surplus in Q3 was 10.29 billion.

Singapore will see January numbers for producer prices; in December, producer prices were up 4.4 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide January figures for producer prices; in December, producer prices were up 3.6 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain off on Tuesday for Peace Memorial Day; they will re-open on Wednesday.

