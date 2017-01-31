Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Industrial Output Climbs 0.5% In December




31.01.17 01:32
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan advanced 0.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.


That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.5 percent jump in November.


On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 3.0 percent - in line with expectations and down from 4.6 percent in the previous month.


Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...