Japan Household Spending Slides 1.5% In November




27.12.16 01:11
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - standing at 270,848 yen.


That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.


The average of monthly income per household stood at 432,415 yen, up 1.0 percent on year, while the average of consumption expenditures per household was 294,019 yen, down an annual 0.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



