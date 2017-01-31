Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Household Spending Eases 0.3% In December
31.01.17 01:07
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 318,488 yen.
The headline figure topped expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in November.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 924,920 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.
The average of consumption expenditures per household was 349,214 yen, up an annual 2.2 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
04:12 , dpa-AFXEndo Announces US FDA Approval Of Ephed [...]
04:02 , dpa-AFXOTS: emoji Company GmbH / emoji company [...]
03:43 , dpa-AFXAsian Markets Lower For Second Straight Day
03:22 , dpa-AFXJapanese Market Declines For Second Straight [...]
02:53 , dpa-AFXNew York's DFS Fines Deutsche Bank $425 M [...]