Japan Household Spending Eases 0.3% In December

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 318,488 yen.





The headline figure topped expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in November.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 924,920 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.

The average of consumption expenditures per household was 349,214 yen, up an annual 2.2 percent.

