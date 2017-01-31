Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Household Spending Eases 0.3% In December




31.01.17 01:07
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 318,488 yen.


The headline figure topped expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in November.


The average of monthly income per household stood at 924,920 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.


The average of consumption expenditures per household was 349,214 yen, up an annual 2.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
04:12 , dpa-AFX
Endo Announces US FDA Approval Of Ephed [...]
04:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: emoji Company GmbH / emoji company [...]
03:43 , dpa-AFX
Asian Markets Lower For Second Straight Day
03:22 , dpa-AFX
Japanese Market Declines For Second Straight [...]
02:53 , dpa-AFX
New York's DFS Fines Deutsche Bank $425 M [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...