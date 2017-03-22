Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Has Y813.389 Billion Trade Surplus




22.03.17 01:35
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 813.389 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.


That surpassed expectations for 807.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1,087.9 billion yen deficit (originally -1,086.9 billion yen) in January.


Exports jumped 11.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for 10.1 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.


Imports added an annual 1.2 percent, missing expectations for 1.3 percent and down from 8.5 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:32 , dpa-AFX
Denbury Resources CEO Phil Rykhoek To Ret [...]
02:16 , dpa-AFX
China Stock Market May Open Under Pressure
02:00 , dpa-AFX
Japan February Trade Surplus Y813.389 Billion
01:35 , dpa-AFX
Japan Has Y813.389 Billion Trade Surplus
01:25 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Minutes: Economy On Track For Recovery
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...