Japan Has Y65.5 Billion Current Account Surplus

08.03.17 01:30
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - down 88.9 percent on year.


The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen and down from 1,112.2 billion yen in December.


The trade balance showed a deficit of 853.4 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 800.2 billion yen following the 806.8 billion yen surplus in the previous month.


Exports added 2.9 percent on year to 5.517 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 10.0 percent to 6.370 trillion yen.


