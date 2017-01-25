Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Has Y641.433 Billion Trade Surplus In December




25.01.17 01:32
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 641.433 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.


That beat expectations for a surplus of 281.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised 150.8 billion yen surplus in November (originally 152.5 billion yen).


Exports jumped 5.4 percent on year, topping forecasts for 1.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.


Imports slipped an annual 2.6 percent versus forecasts for -0.8 percent after losing 8.8 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:17 , dpa-AFX
Cisco To Buy AppDynamics For About $3.7 B [...]
01:57 , dpa-AFX
Japan December Trade Surplus Y641.433 Billio [...]
01:55 , dpa-AFX
Stryker Corp. Reports 14% Gain In Q4 Bottom [...]
01:47 , dpa-AFX
Win Streak May Continue For China Stock Ma [...]
01:32 , dpa-AFX
Japan Has Y641.433 Billion Trade Surplus In [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...