Japan Has Y641.433 Billion Trade Surplus In December

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 641.433 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.





That beat expectations for a surplus of 281.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised 150.8 billion yen surplus in November (originally 152.5 billion yen).

Exports jumped 5.4 percent on year, topping forecasts for 1.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports slipped an annual 2.6 percent versus forecasts for -0.8 percent after losing 8.8 percent a month earlier.

