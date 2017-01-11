Japan Has Y1.415 Trillion Current Account Surplus

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1.415 trillion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 28.0 percent on year.





The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.460 trillion yen and down from 1.719 trillion yen in October.

The trade balance showed surplus of 313.4 billion yen - exceeding forecasts for 254.4 billion yen and down from 587.6 billion yen in the previous month.

Exports were down 0.8 percent on year to 5.890 trillion yen, while imports tumbled 10.7 percent to 5.577 trillion yen.

