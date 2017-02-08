Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Has Y1,112.2 Billion Current Account Surplus




08.02.17 01:32
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.


That was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.


The trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.


For all of 2016, the current account surplus was 20.649 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:53 , dpa-AFX
Apple Reportedly Appoints Amazon's Fire TV [...]
02:47 , dpa-AFX
Japan December Current Account Surplus Y1,1 [...]
02:17 , dpa-AFX
China Market May Remain Rangebound
01:42 , dpa-AFX
Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 2.5% In Ja [...]
01:32 , dpa-AFX
Japan Has Y1,112.2 Billion Current Account S [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...