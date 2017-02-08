Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Has Y1,112.2 Billion Current Account Surplus
08.02.17 01:32
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.
The trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.
For all of 2016, the current account surplus was 20.649 trillion yen.
