Japan Govt Keeps Economic Assessment Unchanged




23.01.17 13:34
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government retained its economic assessment on Monday, saying the economy is on a moderate recovery.


The Cabinet Office reiterated that private consumption showed movements of picking up, while business investment improvement appeared to be pausing.


On the foreign demand, the government repeated that exports showed movements of picking up. Industrial production is also picking up, the office said.


Corporate profits improvement appears to be pausing, although they remain at a high level, unchanged from previous view.


Similarly, the government reiterated the employment situation is improving. At the same time, consumer prices are flat.


