Japan GDP On Tap For Monday




12.02.17 23:45
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


GDP is expected to have risen 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.


The deflator is expected to hold steady at -0.2 percent on year, while nominal GDP is tipped to add 0.5 percent on quarter after gaining 0.1 percent in Q3.


Australia will see December data for credit card purchases and balances; in November, they were at A$27.1 billion and A$52.5 billion, respectively.


Malaysia will provide December numbers for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent and the participation rate was 67.7 percent.


Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Makha Bucha Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.


