Japan Eco Watchers' Index Remains Stable In December




12.01.17 06:42
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy held steady at the end of the year, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.


The current index of Economy Watchers' survey came in at 51.4 in December, the same reading as in the previous month. In October, the score was 48.4.


Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.


At the same time, the outlook index dropped to 50.9 in December from 51.3 in November.


