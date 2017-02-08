Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Eco Watchers' Index Falls Unexpectedly In January
08.02.17 06:41
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly at the start of the year, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.
The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 49.8 in January from 51.4 in December. In contrast, economists had expected the index to rise to 51.8.
Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
Similarly, the outlook index fell to 49.4 in January from 50.9 in the preceding month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to climb to 51.5.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
07:42 , dpa-AFXYen Rises Amid Increased Risk Aversion
07:35 , dpa-AFXSyngenta FY16 Profit Down; Sees Low Single [...]
07:29 , dpa-AFXOsram Licht Q1 Net Profit Down, Revenues U [...]
07:16 , dpa-AFXABB Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Revenues [...]
07:07 , dpa-AFXFirst Solar, Prime Road Group Complete 18MW [...]