Japan Eco Watchers' Index Falls Unexpectedly In January




08.02.17 06:41
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly at the start of the year, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.


The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 49.8 in January from 51.4 in December. In contrast, economists had expected the index to rise to 51.8.


Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.


Similarly, the outlook index fell to 49.4 in January from 50.9 in the preceding month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to climb to 51.5.


