Japan Eco Watchers' Index Falls Unexpectedly In February




08.03.17 08:06
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly in February, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.


The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped for the second straight month to 48.6 in February from 49.8 in January. In contrast, economists had expected the index to rise to 50.0.


Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.


At the same time, the outlook index climbed to 50.6 in February from 49.4 in the preceding month. It was forecast to increase to 50.5.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Bitte warten...