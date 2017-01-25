Japan December Trade Surplus Y641.433 Billion

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 01:57
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 641.433 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 361.6 percent on year.


The headline figure beat expectations for a surplus of 281.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised 150.8 billion yen surplus in November (originally 152.5 billion yen).


Exports jumped 5.4 percent on year to 6.679 trillion yen, topping forecasts for 1.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.


Exports to Asia jumped 12.0 percent on year to 3.740 trillion yen, while exports to China alone advanced an annual 12.5 percent to 1.301 trillion yen.


Exports to the United States added 1.3 percent to 1.369 trillion yen, and exports to the European Union slipped 4.0 percent to 711.003 billion yen.


Imports slipped an annual 2.6 percent to 6.037 trillion yen versus forecasts for -0.8 percent after losing 8.8 percent a month earlier.


Imports from Asia were down 5.0 percent on year to 2.919 trillion yen, while imports from China alone also fell 5.0 percent to 1.483 trillion yen.


Imports from the United States climbed 9.6 percent on year to 650.127 billion yen, and imports from the European Union slipped 4.8 percent to 715.736 billion yen.


The adjusted trade surplus was 356.7 billion yen, topping forecasts for 209.9 billion yen and down from 466.1 billion yen in November.


