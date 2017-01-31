Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan December Jobless Rate Steady At 3.1%




31.01.17 01:02
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.


The number of employed persons in December was 64.66 million, an increase of 810,000 or 1.3 percent on year.


The number of unemployed persons in December was 1.93 million, a decrease of 110,000 or 5.4 percent on year.


The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.43, topping forecasts for 1.42 and up from 1.41 in the previous month.


The participation rate was 60.1 percent, up from 60.0 a month earlier.


