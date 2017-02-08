Japan December Current Account Surplus Y1,112.2 Billion

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 18.3 percent on year.





The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.

The trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.

Exports were up 6.6 percent on year to 6.669 trillion yen in December after slipping 0.8 percent to 5.890 trillion yen in November.

Imports slipped an annual 3.3 percent to 5.862 trillion yen after dropping 10.7 percent to 5.577 trillion yen a month earlier.

The adjusted current account surplus was 1,669.2 billion yen versus expectations for 1,709.4 billion yen and down from 1,799.6 trillion yen in the previous month.

For all of 2016, the current account surplus was 20.649 trillion yen - up from 16.412 trillion yen in 2015.

The trade surplus was 5.579 trillion yen in 2016 after posting a deficit of 628.8 billion yen in the previous year.

Exports were down 8.5 percent to 68.885 trillion yen, while imports tumbled 16.6 percent to 63.306 trillion yen.

Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in January, coming in at 511.095 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent increase in December.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.6 percent to 444.605 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent gain a month earlier.

Loans from foreign banks jumped 16.4 percent on year to 2.107 trillion yen after spiking 19.8 percent in the previous month.

