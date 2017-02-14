Japan Dec Industrial Production Climbs More Than Estimated

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.02.17 06:16
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased more than initially estimated at the end of the year, final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.


Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in December instead of a 0.5 percent climb reported earlier. However, it was slower than previous month's 1.5 percent gain.


Inventories grew 0.6 percent over the month, which was above the 0.2 percent rise seen in the flash report. At the same time, shipments dropped 0.4 percent, revised from a 0.3 percent decline.


On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded 3.2 percent in December, following a 4.6 percent spike in November.


Data also revealed that capacity utilization climbed 0.6 percent monthly in December, much slower than the 3.0 percent increase in the preceding month.


