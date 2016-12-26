Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday




27.12.16 00:22
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Tuesday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

On tap are November numbers for consumer prices, unemployment, household spending, housing starts and construction orders.


In October, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI fell 0.4 percent, while the jobless rate was 3.0 percent and household spending dipped 0.4 percent. Housing starts jumped an annual 13.7 percent and construction orders spiked 15.2 percent.


Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for Boxing Day, while Hong Kong remains closed for Christmas; all three return to action on Wednesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
01:31 , dpa-AFX
Japan Inflation Jumps 0.5% In November
01:11 , dpa-AFX
Japan Household Spending Slides 1.5% In Nov [...]
01:01 , dpa-AFX
Japan Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.1% In [...]
00:22 , dpa-AFX
Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday
26.12.16 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Wichtige [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...