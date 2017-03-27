Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Corporate Service Prices Rise 0.8% In February




27.03.17 02:30
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.


That exceeded forecasts for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.


On a monthly basis, prices added 0.3 percent after sliding 0.5 percent in the previous month.


Among the individual components, prices were up for advertising services, transportation, communications and real estate.


Prices were down for leasing and rental.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



