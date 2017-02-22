Japan Corporate Service Prices Rise 0.5% In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.


That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 0.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, prices were down 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.


Individually, prices were up for transportation and rental; prices were down for advertising and communications.


