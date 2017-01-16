Japan Core Machinery Orders Decline More Than Forecast

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.01.17 06:15
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's core machinery orders declined at a faster-than-expected pace in November, figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.


Private-sector machinery orders, excluding volatile ones for ships and those from electric power companies, fell a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month.


That was much faster than the 1.4 percent drop expected by economists.


On an annual basis, core machinery orders grew 10.4 percent in November, in contrast to a 5.6 percent decline in October. It was forecast to climb by 8.1 percent.


The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan surged 20.6 percent monthly and by 16.0 percent annually in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



