Japan Core Machine Orders Slide 3.2% In January

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down 3.2 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - standing at 837.9 billion yen.





That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in December.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 8.2 percent - again shy of forecasts for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 6.7 percent gain in the previous month.

The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell 10.0 percent on month and gained 8.6 percent on year to 2,236.9 billion yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM