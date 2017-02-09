Japan Core Machine Orders +6.7% In December

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were up 6.7 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 889.8 billion yen.





That topped forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent following the 5.1 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders also advanced 6.7 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 4.5 percent and down from 10.4 percent in the previous month.

The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, added 8.6 percent on month and 21.9 percent on year to 1,190.2 billion yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM