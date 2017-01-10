Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Consumer Confidence Highest Since September 2013




10.01.17 06:44
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than three years in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.


The consumer sentiment index improved to 43.1 in December from 40.9 in the prior month. This was the highest since September 2013, when the score was 45.4.


The indicator for overall livelihood rose to 42.0 from 40.1 in November. Likewise, the indicator for income growth improved to 41.9 from 40.4 a month ago.


The employment index climbed to 45.7 from 42.5 and the gauge for willingness to buy came in at 42.8 versus 40.5 in November.


The survey was conduced among 8,400 households on December 15.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:53 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - E2V Technologies plc
07:42 , dpa-AFX
Estonia's Export Growth Accelerates In Novem [...]
07:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Hauptverband Papier- und Kunststoffvera [...]
07:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: ACRON HELVETIA III Immobilie [...]
07:08 , dpa-AFX
China's Inflation Slows; Producer Price Inflation [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...