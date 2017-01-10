Japan Consumer Confidence Highest Since September 2013

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than three years in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.





The consumer sentiment index improved to 43.1 in December from 40.9 in the prior month. This was the highest since September 2013, when the score was 45.4.

The indicator for overall livelihood rose to 42.0 from 40.1 in November. Likewise, the indicator for income growth improved to 41.9 from 40.4 a month ago.

The employment index climbed to 45.7 from 42.5 and the gauge for willingness to buy came in at 42.8 versus 40.5 in November.

The survey was conduced among 8,400 households on December 15.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM