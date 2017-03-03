Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Consumer Confidence Falls Unexpectedly In February




03.03.17 07:59
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence decreased unexpectedly in February, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.


The seasonally adjusted consumer sentiment index dropped to 43.1 in February from January's 40-month high 43.2. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 43.5.


Among components, the index measuring overall livelihood fell to 41.9 in February from 42.0 in the prior month. Similarly, the sub-index for both income growth and willingness to buy durable goods worsened during the month.


Meanwhile, the component index for employment improved to 46.4 from 46.2 in January.


The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on February 15. The response rate was 66.8 percent.


MMMM


