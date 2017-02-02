Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Consumer Confidence At 40-Month High




02.02.17 06:31
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved further in January to the strongest level in forty months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.


The consumer sentiment index edged up to 43.2 in January from 43.1 in December. This was the highest since September 2013, when the score was 45.4.


The employment index rose to 46.2 in January from 45.7 in the preceding month. The component index for both overall livelihood and willingness to buy durable goods showed no variations.


Meanwhile, the indicator for income growth dropped to 41.6 from 41.9 in December.


The survey was conduced among 8,400 households on January 15. The response rate was 67.1 percent.


