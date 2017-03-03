Japan CPI +0.4% On Year In January

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.





That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in December.

Core CPI, which excludes fresh food costs, added 0.1 percent on year - topping forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation added 0.1 percent and core CPI was up 0.3 percent.

