Japan All Industry Activity Recovers In January




22.03.17 05:57
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity recovered in January driven by the construction sector, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.


The all industry activity index rose 0.1 percent in January from December, when it dropped 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast the indicator to remain flat in January.


The overall growth was contributed by construction, expanding 4.1 percent. Meanwhile, industrial output dropped 0.4 percent and tertiary industry activity remained flat.


On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth improved marginally to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent in December.


