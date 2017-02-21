Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan All Industry Activity Falls More Than Expected




21.02.17 06:04
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.


The all industry activity index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in December, slightly above the 0.2 percent drop expected by economists. This was followed by a 0.4 percent rise in November.


The sub-index for construction activity decreased 1.5 percent monthly in December and tertiary activity slid by 0.4 percent. At the same time, the index measuring industrial production registered an increase of 0.7 percent.


On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.2 percent in December, following a 2.2 percent gain in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:22 , dpa-AFX
HSBC FY16 Profit Declines
06:10 , dpa-AFX
EWE-Chef legt entlastendes Gutachten zu ums [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
HSBC: Hang Seng Bank FY16 Attributable Pro [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 21. Februar [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 27. Februa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...