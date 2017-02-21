Japan All Industry Activity Falls More Than Expected

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.





The all industry activity index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in December, slightly above the 0.2 percent drop expected by economists. This was followed by a 0.4 percent rise in November.

The sub-index for construction activity decreased 1.5 percent monthly in December and tertiary activity slid by 0.4 percent. At the same time, the index measuring industrial production registered an increase of 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.2 percent in December, following a 2.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

