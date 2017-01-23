Japan All Industry Activity Climbs Less Than Forecast

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased at a slower-than-expected pace in November, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.





The all industry activity index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. That was just below the 0.4 percent gain expected by economists.

The index measuring industrial production advanced 2.5 percent over the month and tertiary activity went up by 0.2 percent. At the same time, the sub-index for construction activity registered a decline of 2.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index climbed 2.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in October.

