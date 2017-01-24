Janus Capital Group Earnings Fall 34% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Janus Capital Group (JNS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.





The company said its earnings declined to $29.8 million, or $0.17 per share. This was down from $45.0 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $251.4 million. This was down from $267.8 million last year.

Janus Capital Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $29.8 Mln. vs. $45.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $251.4 Mln vs. $267.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.1%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM