Janssen to highlight data from broad rheumatology portfolio at the 2018 Annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology

Beerse, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) -- One-year results from the Phase 2 study evaluating STELARA®(ustekinumab) in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosusfeatured in a plenary presentation- 13 presentations from approved and pipeline products providereal-world treatment and disease insights across multipleimmune-mediated diseasesThe Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today thatit will be presenting results from 13 abstracts across the company'srheumatology portfolio and pipeline products during the 2018 American College ofRheumatology (ACR) / Association for Rheumatology Health Professionals (ARHP)Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, from 19-24 October. New results froma Phase 2 trial evaluating STELARA®* (ustekinumab) in patients with activesystemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treated through one year will be presented ina plenary presentation on Tuesday, 23 October, with additional data from thatstudy also featured as an oral presentation.These results highlight the depth and breadth of the Janssen rheumatologyportfolio and advance the understanding of the safety and efficacy ofustekinumab and TREMFYA®** (guselkumab) across multiple immune-mediateddiseases, including SLE, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and activepsoriatic arthritis (PsA)."The broad range of data being presented at this year's annual meeting spans thespectrum from clinical investigational studies to real world evidence about ourmarketed products, such as ustekinumab and guselkumab, in clinical practicesettings," said Jaime Oliver Vigueras, Europe, Middle East and Africa ImmunologyTherapeutic Area Lead, Janssen-Cilag AG. "These studies build on ourlongstanding heritage of innovation in rheumatology and help further ourunderstanding of potential new treatment pathways in diseases like lupus, wherethere is significant unmet patient need."Janssen abstracts to be presented during ACR include:Abstracts can be accessed on the ACR 2018 Annual Meeting website at:http://acrabstracts.org/.Abstract No. Title Date/TimeUstekinumabAbstract 636 Remission/low disease activity is a Poster presentationreasonable treatment target in PsA: Sunday, 21 October2018;Results from a routine care European 9:00-11:00cohort of PsA patients treated withustekinumab or TNF inhibitorsAbstract 2557 Efficacy of ustekinumab on Poster presentationspondylitis-associated endpoints in Tuesday, 23 October2018;TNF-naïve active psoriatic arthritis 9:00-11:00patients with physician-reportedspondylitisAbstract 2658 Real world medication use in incident Poster presentationsystemic lupus erythematosus and Tuesday, 23 October2018;lupus nephritis patients 9:00-11:00Abstract 2785 Efficacy and safety of ustekinumab, Plenary presentationan interleukin-12/23 inhibitor, in Tuesday, 23 October2018;patients with active systemic lupus 11:00-12:30erythematosus: 1-year results of aphase 2, randomisedplacebo-controlled, crossover studyAbstract 2643 SLEDAI-2K responder index-50 is Poster presentationeffective in demonstrating partial Tuesday, 23 October2018;response in a phase 2, randomised 9:00-11:00placebo-controlled study ofustekinumab in patients with activesystemic lupus erythematosusAbstract 2951 Ustekinumab treatment response in SLE Oral presentationis associated with changes in type II Wednesday, 24 October2018;but not type I interferons 11:00-12:30GuselkumabAbstract 633 The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentationdactylitis: results from a phase 2 Sunday, 21 October2018;study in patients with active 9:00-11:00psoriatic arthritisAbstract 1657 The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentationenthesitis: results from a phase 2 Monday, 22 October2018;study in patients with active 9:00-11:00psoriatic arthritisAbstract 989 Reduction of serum IL17F and IL22 by Poster presentationIL23p19 blockade with guselkumab is Monday, 22 October2018;associated with improvement in joint 9:00-11:00symptoms in psoriatic arthritisAbstract 2560 Efficacy of guselkumab in psoriasis Poster presentationpatients with self-reported psoriatic Tuesday, 23 October2018;arthritis with involvement of the 9:00-11:00scalp, nails, hands, and feet: apooled analysis from 2 pivotal Phase3 psoriasis studiesAbstract 2566 Impact of guselkumab versus placebo Poster presentationand adalimumab on patient reported Tuesday, 23 October2018;outcomes in patients with and without 9:00-11:00psoriatic arthritis in a phase 3pivotal psoriasis studyAbstract 2600 Clinically meaningful improvement in Poster presentationhealth-related quality of life and Tuesday, 23 October2018;the association with disease activity 9:00-11:00in psoriatic arthritis aftertreatment with guselkumab: resultsfrom a randomised placebo-controlledphase II clinical trialIBD and PsOAbstract 367 Incidence of inflammatory bowel Poster presentationdisease (IBD) among patients (Pts) Sunday, 21 October2018;with other chronic inflammatory 9:00-11:00diseases (CID) treated withinterleukin-17a (IL-17a) orphosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitorsENDSAbout systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)Lupus is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect manydifferent body systems, including joints, skin, heart, lungs, kidneys andbrain.[1] SLE can range from mild to severe and is characterised by inflammationof any organ system and complex auto-antibody production (antibodies directedagainst normal human tissue).[2] The disease most often affects women anddisproportionately affects women of African American, Hispanic, Asian and NativeAmerican descent compared to Caucasian women.[3] Incidence rates vary acrossEuropean countries, ranging from 2.2 cases/100,000 in Spain to 5 cases/100,000in France.[4] Lupus is estimated to affect at least 5 million peopleworldwide.[5]About psoriatic arthritisPsoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseasecharacterised by both joint inflammation and the skin lesions associated withpsoriasis.[6] It is estimated that one third of the 125 million people who areliving with psoriasis worldwide will also develop psoriatic arthritis.[7] Thedisease causes pain, stiffness and swelling in and around the joints andcommonly appears between the ages of 30 and 50, but can develop at any time.[6]Though the exact cause of psoriatic arthritis is unknown, genes, the immunesystem, and environmental factors are all believed to play a role in the onsetof the disease.[8]About psoriasisThe most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, usually resulting inareas of thick, red or inflamed skin covered with silvery scales which are knownas plaques.[9] The inconsistent nature of psoriasis means that even when plaquesappear to subside, many patients still live in fear of their return.[10]Psoriasis can cause great physical and psychological burden. A study comparingpsoriasis to other prominent conditions found its mental and physical impactcomparable to that seen in cancer, heart disease and depression.[11] Psoriasisis also associated with several comorbidities including psoriatic arthritis,cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonarydisorder (COPD) and osteoporosis.[12] In addition, many individuals are facedwith social exclusion, discrimination, and stigma because of their disease.[10]About ustekinumab[13]In the European Union, ustekinumab is approved for the treatment of moderate tosevere plaque psoriasis in adults who failed to respond to, or who have acontraindication to, or are intolerant to other systemic therapies includingciclosporin, methotrexate (MTX) or psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA), and isalso indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis inadolescent patients from the age of 12 years and older who are inadequatelycontrolled by or are intolerant to other systemic therapies orphototherapies.[13] In addition, ustekinumab is approved alone or in combinationwith MTX for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients whenthe response to previous non-biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drug(DMARD) therapy has been inadequate.[13] Ustekinumab is approved by the EuropeanCommission for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severelyactive Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response with, lost responseto, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a TNF-alpha antagonistor have medical contraindications to such therapies.[13]*Ustekinumab is currently under investigation and is not approved for SLE. APhase 3 programme evaluating ustekinumab in the treatment of adults with activeSLE is ongoing.The common (>=1/100) adverse reactions reported in controlled periods of theadult psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease clinical studies withustekinumab as well as post-marketing experience were: upper respiratory tractinfection, arthralgia, back pain, diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, headache,injection site pain, injection site erythema, myalgia, nasopharyngitis, nausea,oropharyngeal pain, pruritus and vomiting.[13]The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusiveworldwide marketing rights to ustekinumab, which is currently approved for thetreatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in 90 countries, paediatricpsoriasis in 43 countries, psoriatic arthritis in 83 countries and Crohn'sdisease in 62 countries.STELARA® (ustekinumab) is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.Important Safety InformationFor complete European Union (EU) prescribing information, please visit:www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/4413/smpc.About guselkumab[14]Guselkumab is a human monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen that selectivelyblocks the protein interleukin (IL)-23. Guselkumab received marketingauthorisation from the European Commission in November 2017 for the treatment ofadults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemictherapy.[14] In May 2018, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence(NICE) issued its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending guselkumabfor the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who arecandidates for systemic therapy.[15]**Guselkumab is currently under investigation and is not approved for activepsoriatic arthritis. A Phase 3 programme evaluating guselkumab in the treatmentof adults with active psoriatic arthritis is ongoing.The most common side effects of guselkumab include upper respiratory infections,headache, injection site reactions, joint pain (arthralgia), diarrhoea, stomachflu (gastroenteritis), fungal skin infections, urticaria and herpes simplexinfections.TREMFYA® (guselkumab) is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.Important Safety InformationFor complete European Union (EU) prescribing information, please visit: www.ema.europa.eu/documents/product-information/tremfya-epar-product-information_en.pdfAbout the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & JohnsonAt the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working tocreate a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and betterways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bringtogether the best minds and pursue the most promising science.We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it.Learn more at www.janssen.com/EMEA. Follow us on Twitter attwitter.com/JanssenEMEA (https://twitter.com/JanssenEMEA). Janssen-CilagInternational NV is part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson &Johnson.Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in thePrivate Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ongoing and planneddevelopment efforts involving ustekinumab and guselkumab in Europe. The readeris cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statementsare based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptionsprove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actualresults could vary materially from the expectations and projections ofJanssen-Cilag International NV, any of the other Janssen PharmaceuticalCompanies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are notlimited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research anddevelopment, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtainingregulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturingdifficulties or delays; competition, including technological advances, newproducts and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; productefficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action;changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care productsand services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including globalhealth care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. Date of preparation: October 2018
PHEM/IMM/1018/0003 